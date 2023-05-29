Europa League: Montella ‘Roma support on Wednesday, Mou winning genius’ – Football

news-txt”>

(ANSA) – ROME, MAY 29 – “It’s obvious who I’ll be supporting: for me Sevilla was an important interlude, albeit a very short one. We’ve reached the quarter-finals of the Champions League, a historic milestone for the club, and the final Copa del Rey. But they were just a few months, you can’t compare the passion for Roma: they were ten very intense years for me”. Thus Vincenzo Montella, current coach of Adana Demirspor and double x of Rome and Seville, guest of Radio Anch’io Sport on Radio 1, on the Europa League final in Budapest on May 31st.



Right on the Sevilla bench, Montella defeated Mourinho’s Manchester United: “But it wasn’t a final – Montella adds with a joke – Mourinho is a winning man, suffice it to say that in Rome he reached two European finals in two years. He is a genius “.



How much will the presence or absence of Dybala affect? And how much will the outcome of the Budapest final affect Mourinho’s future? “Dybala – adds Montella – makes the difference, in Rome a little more, he is the player who has the most talent and unpredictability. I can predict it, but in Rome he left his mark anyway, the proof is the sold outs at the stadium every Sunday. With him we have returned to breathing the enthusiasm of the early 2000s which fortunately I experienced too”.



Scudetto Napoli: “Very happy, it’s been too many years since Napoli won, it was a triumph. We coaches live on energy and stimuli, when they fail, leaving is an act of great responsibility. Hats off to Spalletti”.



Milan season’s verdict: “Excellent and highly competitive season, with the semi-final of the Champions League and fourth place. We need quality grafts in all departments, Maldini and Massara know this very well”.



Future Montella? “I don’t know – he concludes – I’m fine in Turkey, I like the championship. As I said, a coach thrives on ambitions and stimuli, we’ll see what happens, I’m not in a hurry to decide now”. (HANDLE).

