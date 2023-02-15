The Juventus team is preparing for the next championship match. We’re talking about a team that has a great desire to make a difference

Now it’s official: Masina and Pereyra are fully recovered. The two players will be very useful in this second part of the season and after a far from positive start even mister Sottil can breathe a sigh of relief. Above all, the recovery of Roberto Pereyra who has been almost completely out in the last month will be essential to be able to find that feeling with the goal that has been missing for a long, too long time for the Friulian team. At the same time too Adam Masina he will have plenty of time to find the ideal physical shape and be able to start having his say on the playing field. Let’s take a closer look at how the morning session organized by the Juventus coach went.

Mister Andrea Sottil summoned everyone this morning to the Bruseschi pitches and for the first time in a long time all the components met (except Gerard Deulofeu due to his knee injury). Training was made up of a full-fledged tactical session, from the first to the last minute. There are several situations that the technician intends to perfect. In order to hope to bring home a positive result from San Siro, we need a top-level match from all points of view.

Among the summoned? — While Pereyra we know how important we are to the team and ready to play even from the first minute. The question that arises when we talk about Adam Masina it is certainly the one that places him at the center of the project. Will he be in the squad for the match against the neroazzurri? Difficult to predict, even if returning only to the bench would give the player confidence. Quickly changing the subject, don't miss the latest in view of the next championship matches. A small emergency is upon us for the team managed by the director of the technical area Pierpaolo Marino.

