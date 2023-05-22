Home » News Udinese – How did Italy-Brazil go? / Battle between Pafundi and Martins
News Udinese – How did Italy-Brazil go? / Battle between Pafundi and Martins

News Udinese – How did Italy-Brazil go? / Battle between Pafundi and Martins

The challenge between coach Nunziata’s Azzurri and Brazil ended a few hours ago. Here’s how the Azzurrini behaved in the match

Yesterday in the late evening it went on stage the challenge between the blues by mister Nunziata and Brazil under 20. An extremely entertaining game that saw many excellent players engaged on the playing field. The Italian national team, however, played a game of absolute respect from all points of view. In the first half there was never a challenge and in fact after only twenty minutes the result was already 3-0. A unique score if we think of the power that Brazil has shown in all categories of our football. In the second half, the green and gold did everything to be able to get back into the match and they succeeded, but only partially given that the final result of the match says that Italy takes home the three points and the 3-2 at the final whistle.

Above all, this was a very important challenge among Udinese’s young players. On the one hand, the Azzurrino born in 2006 Simone Pafundi and on the other the Brazilian arrived from Fluminense Matheus Martins. The former played a really crazy game, despite being four years younger with most of the players taking to the playing field. The difference was almost never felt and from the very first minutes the number 80 put all his opponents in great difficulty. For Simon an assist also arrives from a set piece with a great header by Cesare Casadei.

Per Matheus Martins the speech is completely different. The plays that could have led Brazil to victory were expected from him, but in the end they didn’t arrive. In fact, at the end of the first half of the game he was replaced to make room for one of his teammates. It is hoped that in the next matches Mathues will be able to show all his skills. Quickly changing the subject, he goes back to the championship match. Don’t lose all the assigned grades. Here are Udinese’s report cards <<

