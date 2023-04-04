The decisions of the sports judge have arrived in the last few hours. After the disqualification that came for the captain, a fine was also added

The captain of Udinese Roberto “El Tucu” Pereyra he was already sure of his one-match suspension at the end of Sunday afternoon’s match against Bologna. The one received by the Argentine footballer is his fifth yellow card and consequently the disqualification came as it should be. Now he can’t do anything but spend the match against Monza in the stands and still support his teammates even if he won’t be able to do it up close. In addition to the damage, however, the insult seems to have arrived given that the footballer was also sanctioned in another way by the sports judge. Let’s not waste any more time and go see decisions ahead of the match on Saturday afternoon.

As said previously The Tucu there won’t be against Monza, but at the same time he will also have to pay a fine of 1500 euros for the too many controversies referred to the competition judges. This decision was made in the last few hours and it will certainly be up to the player to pay the penalty received. After the captain’s disqualification, there is still one player subject to possible disqualification when he is shown the next yellow card. Let’s not waste any more time and let’s go see who we’re talking about.

At risk of disqualification — Since before the break for the World Cup risks disqualificationwe are talking about the Italian side Destiny Udogie. The footballer is behaving impeccably and in any case continues to risk a possible one-match suspension that would certainly send Udinese’s left wing into crisis. Hopefully Destiny manages to get no more bookings that way we won’t have to worry about him being replaced. Quickly changing the subject and moving on to the transfer market, don’t miss the latest on the renewal of a midfielder. The latest on the extension of the German Tolgay Arslan << See also Covid, in France the Minister of Health Véran is positive

