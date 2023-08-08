Home » News Udinese – Pereyra said goodbye: here’s who will be the new penalty taker
The Argentinian footballer greeted the Juventus club. Here’s who could be the Friulian’s new penalty taker for next season

The Juventus team is preparing for the start of a new season within the top Italian football league. Again this year the goal is to improve and maybe finally enter the left side of the standings. A result that has been missing for far too long now. However, we will start with the Coppa Italia and the match against Mr. Vivarini’s Catanzaro. We still have to decide different hierarchies within the team, but the most important one (immediately after choosing the captain) is undoubtedly the one concerning who will take the penalty kicks. At the moment the shot from eleven meters will be up to you to the Portuguese center forward Beto which in the course of the past season he has always achieved every time he has been called into question. Things could change when Deulofeu returns. We’ll see who wins in the course of this challenge. Quickly changing the subject, don’t miss the latest on the market. Aké is a new Juventus player <<

