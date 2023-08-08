Refugees Begin Boarding Ship Accommodation off Coast of Portland, Dorset

First group of refugees arrive on ship off the coast of Portland, Dorset

The ship Bibby Stockholm, which is serving as floating accommodation for asylum seekers, has welcomed its first group of people off the coast of Portland, Dorset. Several buses arrived on Monday morning, with locals gathering to welcome around 50 refugees. Throughout the week, it is expected that another 450 individuals will also be transferred to the ship.

Concerns over health and safety have caused the ship to remain empty for almost three weeks. However, a representative from the British Home Office has assured that people will be transferred to the ship immediately. Safeguarding Minister Sarah Dines stated that asylum seekers will be transferred to the Bibby Stockholm “imminently this week, in the next few days.”

The plan is to gradually increase the number of refugees on board, potentially reaching a capacity of 500 by the end of the week. This has raised concerns from the British Fire Brigade Union, who believes the ship to be a “mortal trap.” The prime minister’s spokesman clarified that 500 is the maximum capacity of the ship, but did not provide a specific timeline for reaching that number.

The government has defended using the ship as accommodation, claiming it is more cost-effective for taxpayers and easier to manage for local communities. However, refugee aid organizations dispute this claim. Opposition has also been expressed in the coastal town of Portland, with concerns about the welfare of asylum seekers and the impact on local services.

Despite Downing Street’s assertion that using boats for housing migrants is a cheaper alternative to hotels, a recent report concluded that the savings amounted to less than £10 per person per day.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

