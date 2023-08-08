Nymburk awaits in the European Cup Bahcesehir, Pardubice in the qualification Zaragoza

If successful, Beksa would be placed in Group F with the Israeli team Ironi Ness Ziona, Italian Brindisi and the worse of the battle between BC Kalev/Cramo and Norrköping, which awaits Champions League qualification.

In the previous seven seasons, Nymburk competed in the Champions League, where it had not been absent since its inception until this year. In the highest domestic competition, however, he already lost in the semi-finals of the playoff with Opava, finished third and registered for the FIBA ​​European Cup. Even runner-up Děčín did not want to compete for the Champions League in the qualifiers, having decided not to compete in European competitions at all. Only Opava will play in the Champions League.

Nymburk and Bahcesehir will repeat the fights from last season’s Champions League. In the basic group, he beat him 79:76 in the home match in Prague at Královka, but lost 80:88 in the rematch in Istanbul. He also played with Mornar in the Champions League in the 2019/20 season and won both duels.

“We definitely wanted to avoid Bahcesehir, because he will be one of the favorites of the whole competition. Especially when it seems that he will be even stronger than last season. But we played with him evenly, so there is no reason to worry about him. Mornar is difficult to estimate now his strength. The group is not an easy one, but we will try to fight for promotion,” stated on the Nymburk website the sports director of Nymburk and, until recently, the coach of the ex-champions team, Ladislav Sokolovský.

Pardubice is returning to the FIBA ​​European Cup after five years. “Zaragoza is probably the toughest opponent we could face at this stage of the cup. They play in the ACB, i.e. the best competition in Europe, on the other hand, it will be a great opportunity not only for us players, but also for the whole club: to have the opportunity to meet such a club and beat him,” pivot Kamil Švrdlík told the Pardubice club website.

“Jämtland does not have such a famous name as Zaragoza, but they will be playing at home, so even this opponent will be a challenge for us. We are very much looking forward to returning to the FIBA ​​Europe Cup, and our ambitions do not change even with this difficult draw. I think that the determination to fight for we will definitely not miss advancing to the main stage,” added Švrdlík.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

