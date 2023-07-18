News Udinese – Sandi Lovric: “I’m ambitious, I always want to do more”

Slovenian midfielder Sandi Lovric has his say ahead of the upcoming league matches. Here are his words to Udinese Tonight

Password Lovric he had his say on this start to the season and above all on the past year. The Juventus team wants to be ready and all the team members with them. We begin to think about the future and consequently the former Lugano footballer also spoke about the goals of the season which will start on August 20th against Max Allegri’s bianconeri. A respectable challenge which will immediately put a well-equipped team to the test and which above all has a great desire to make a difference on the field. We don’t miss a single statement made by the Slovenian midfielder.

“I am ambitious, I always want to do morebut we all know that nothing is ever easy in football.” Sandi went on to say that it’s also not easy to score five goals like he did. For him, the important thing is not only to concentrate on scoring, but also on helping the team from the very first minutes.Helping the team means both in attack and in defence.Consequently you can help out with a goal, with an assist, but also with a slide at the right time. Not only of effort on the field, but also of positioning. That’s where he prefers to play Sandi Lovric.

On the field like this

—

“I play where the coach puts me. Being right-footed, if I play on the left I have an open field. As a result, I have a better chance of finding the ball on the right foot”. Lovric is very clear and leaves no prisoners. The Slovenian talent knows very well that he must give everything on the pitch from wherever he is placed by the former Ascoli coach, Andrea Sottil. Ideas in view of the new season are excellent, we’ll see if he can replicate them on the pitch. Quickly changing the subject, don’t miss all the latest on the incoming transfer market. He definitively blurs a goal. Ampadu will not sign for Udinese

July 18 – 12:01

© breaking latest news

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

