Tennis: Misolic moves into the Bastad round of 16

Tennis

After Dominic Thiem and Jurij Rodionov in Gstaad, Filip Misolic also successfully completed his opening game in Bastad. The Styrian, who qualified for the main competition, advanced to the round of 16 with a 7:6 (7/4) 7:6 (7/4) win over the Serb Dusan Lajovic. Also still in action today at the ATP 250 clay court tournament is Sebastian Ofner against Argentinian Tomas Martin Etcheverry.



18.07.2023 13.27

Online since today, 1:27 p.m

In the first set, Misolic, who was ranked 139th in the world. 78 places behind Lajovic, who the Serbs beat in Kitzbuhel last year after losing serve 2-1 down. The 21-year-old made the rebreak to 4: 4 and missed a set ball at 6: 5 from his point of view. In the tiebreak that followed, the Austrian pulled away to 6/3 and finally used his third chance to lead the set.

At the beginning of the second set, both players had problems with their serve – four breaks in a row were the consequence. After that, the tie-break went back without losing another serve, whereby Misolic was able to fend off a set ball at 4:5. The Austrian had the better end of the game in the tie-break and scored his second match point after 1:55 hours of play. The next opponent is the Slovakian Jozef Kovalik (ATP No. 159), who surprisingly won against the Spaniard Alejandro Davidovich Fokina.

There was also a sense of achievement in doubles. Alexander Erler and Lucas Miedler, seeded number three, won their opening game against Ariel Behar/Orlando Luz (URU/BRA) as well as Misolic twice in the tiebreak with 7:6 (7/4) 7:6 (7/3). .

ATP 250 tournament in Bastad

(Sweden, 630,705 euros, sand)

First round tableau: Casper Ruud (NOR/1) Bye Alexander Shevchenko (RUS) Juan Manuel Cerundolo (ARG) -:- -:- Bernabe Zapata Miralles (ESP) Hugo Dellien (BOL) -:- -:- Tomas Martin Etcheverry (ARG/ 6)

Sebastian Ofner (AUT) -:- -:- Lorenzo Musetti (ITA/3) Freilos Matteo Arnaldi (ITA) Emil Ruusuvuori (FIN) -:- -:-

Filip Misolic (AUT) Dusan Lajovic (SRB) 7: 6 (7/4) 7: 6 (7/4) Jozef Kovalik (SVK) Alejandro Davidovich Fokina (ESP/7) 6: 3 6: 4 Sebastian Baez (ARG/8) Federico Coria (ARG) -:- -:- Elias Ymer (SWE) Leo Borg (SWE) -:- -:- Luca van Assche (FRA) Dragos Nicolae Madaras (SWE) 7:6 (7/2) 6:4 Francisco Cerundolo (ARG/4) Bye Alexander Zverev (GER/5) Alex Molcan (SVK) -:- -:- Thiago Monteiro (BRA) Daniel Elahi Galan (COL) 5:7 6:4 6:4 Marco Cecchinato (ITA ) Pavel Kotov (RUS) -:- -:- Andrej Rublev (RUS/2) bye doubles, round of 16:

Alexander Erler / Lucas Miedler (AUT/3) Ariel Behar / Orlando Luz (URU/BRA) 7:6 (7/4) 7:6 (7/3)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

