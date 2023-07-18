Home » Tennis: Misolic moves into the Bastad round of 16
Sports

Tennis: Misolic moves into the Bastad round of 16

by admin
Tennis: Misolic moves into the Bastad round of 16

Tennis

After Dominic Thiem and Jurij Rodionov in Gstaad, Filip Misolic also successfully completed his opening game in Bastad. The Styrian, who qualified for the main competition, advanced to the round of 16 with a 7:6 (7/4) 7:6 (7/4) win over the Serb Dusan Lajovic. Also still in action today at the ATP 250 clay court tournament is Sebastian Ofner against Argentinian Tomas Martin Etcheverry.

18.07.2023 13.27

Online since today, 1:27 p.m

In the first set, Misolic, who was ranked 139th in the world. 78 places behind Lajovic, who the Serbs beat in Kitzbuhel last year after losing serve 2-1 down. The 21-year-old made the rebreak to 4: 4 and missed a set ball at 6: 5 from his point of view. In the tiebreak that followed, the Austrian pulled away to 6/3 and finally used his third chance to lead the set.

At the beginning of the second set, both players had problems with their serve – four breaks in a row were the consequence. After that, the tie-break went back without losing another serve, whereby Misolic was able to fend off a set ball at 4:5. The Austrian had the better end of the game in the tie-break and scored his second match point after 1:55 hours of play. The next opponent is the Slovakian Jozef Kovalik (ATP No. 159), who surprisingly won against the Spaniard Alejandro Davidovich Fokina.

There was also a sense of achievement in doubles. Alexander Erler and Lucas Miedler, seeded number three, won their opening game against Ariel Behar/Orlando Luz (URU/BRA) as well as Misolic twice in the tiebreak with 7:6 (7/4) 7:6 (7/3). .

ATP 250 tournament in Bastad

(Sweden, 630,705 euros, sand)

See also  Qualification for the World Cup in Qatar 2022: the Azzurri push but Italy-Bulgaria ends 1-1

First round tableau: Casper Ruud (NOR/1) Bye Alexander Shevchenko (RUS) Juan Manuel Cerundolo (ARG) -:- -:- Bernabe Zapata Miralles (ESP) Hugo Dellien (BOL) -:- -:- Tomas Martin Etcheverry (ARG/ 6)

Sebastian Ofner (AUT) -:- -:- Lorenzo Musetti (ITA/3) Freilos Matteo Arnaldi (ITA) Emil Ruusuvuori (FIN) -:- -:-

Filip Misolic (AUT) Dusan Lajovic (SRB) 7: 6 (7/4) 7: 6 (7/4) Jozef Kovalik (SVK) Alejandro Davidovich Fokina (ESP/7) 6: 3 6: 4 Sebastian Baez (ARG/8) Federico Coria (ARG) -:- -:- Elias Ymer (SWE) Leo Borg (SWE) -:- -:- Luca van Assche (FRA) Dragos Nicolae Madaras (SWE) 7:6 (7/2) 6:4 Francisco Cerundolo (ARG/4) Bye Alexander Zverev (GER/5) Alex Molcan (SVK) -:- -:- Thiago Monteiro (BRA) Daniel Elahi Galan (COL) 5:7 6:4 6:4 Marco Cecchinato (ITA ) Pavel Kotov (RUS) -:- -:- Andrej Rublev (RUS/2) bye doubles, round of 16:

Alexander Erler / Lucas Miedler (AUT/3) Ariel Behar / Orlando Luz (URU/BRA) 7:6 (7/4) 7:6 (7/3)

You may also like

Euro 2024: Uefa encourages teams to avoid flying...

Paris 2024 claims to have passed one billion...

An Exciting Day at Inter Miami: Messi’s First...

Wesley Fofana: Chelsea defender out for months after...

Salač will change the team in the World...

76ers willing to keep James Harden but the...

Austria talent suffered another cruciate ligament tear –...

Theo Hernandez-Milan, signs of stomach ache? Napoli aims...

Examining Nacho Ambriz’s Journey and Qualifications to Lead...

“My dream? Winning Roland Garros and Wimbledon»- TV...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy