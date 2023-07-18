Home » Assault by far-right youth at the PRC party – News
News

Assault by far-right youth at the PRC party – News

by admin
Assault by far-right youth at the PRC party – News

An attack with firecrackers and sticks was carried out shortly after midnight by a group of far-right young people during the “Festa in Rosso – Party of the Communist Refoundation Party” in Quinzano, in the province of Verona.
The report – informs the Verona Police Headquarters – reached the 113 after the launch of a firecracker inside the area of ​​the demonstration. Fifteen minutes later, the group of young people attacked those present with sticks and then fled in a car.
The agents of the Volunteers then intercepted and identified them: they are five young people, known as far-right militants, already involved in December in the attacks against some Moroccan fans who were celebrating in Verona during the soccer World Cup.
The footage is being examined by the investigators to attribute responsibilities and a report is awaited from the three men who were injured during the ambush.

breaking latest news © Copyright ANSA

See also  PRIVILEGES OF BEING A FISCAL ASSISTANT AND SHOOTING WITH THE FAT « News cde

You may also like

Fazio, I just want to do well with...

‘Coin Controversy’ Kim Nam-guk, disciplinary decision on the...

Family Reunification Parole: How to Apply and Which...

What is known about the victims of the...

Jiashan County Comprehensive Law Enforcement Bureau Implements Three...

Mafia: Walloon, dialogue with young people is essential...

The body of an infant in the middle...

How sad! Sneyder, the stuttering boy who went...

Environmental crimes, owners of three workshops in Cosentino...

Strong Recovery: Hunan’s Cultural and Tourism Market Flourishes...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy