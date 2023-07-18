Assault by far-right youth at the PRC party – News

An attack with firecrackers and sticks was carried out shortly after midnight by a group of far-right young people during the “Festa in Rosso – Party of the Communist Refoundation Party” in Quinzano, in the province of Verona.

The report – informs the Verona Police Headquarters – reached the 113 after the launch of a firecracker inside the area of ​​the demonstration. Fifteen minutes later, the group of young people attacked those present with sticks and then fled in a car.

The agents of the Volunteers then intercepted and identified them: they are five young people, known as far-right militants, already involved in December in the attacks against some Moroccan fans who were celebrating in Verona during the soccer World Cup.

The footage is being examined by the investigators to attribute responsibilities and a report is awaited from the three men who were injured during the ambush.

breaking latest news © Copyright ANSA

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

