Home » News Udinese – Scuffet: “Cagliari? It’s a big challenge for me.”
World

News Udinese – Scuffet: “Cagliari? It’s a big challenge for me.”

by admin
News Udinese – Scuffet: “Cagliari? It’s a big challenge for me.”

The Friulian footballer specified what this new experience in Italy will be for him. Here are Simone Scuffet’s goals in Cagliari

Simone Scuffet is a new Cagliari player for several weeks. However, his official presentation took place only yesterday and consequently there was no lack of important declarations both on his past and on his future. Here is the thought of the former Udinese on his predestined past: “The past remains a fundamental part of the life of each of us. In these ten years I’ve experienced a beginning in which there was a lot of talk about me and then the moments in which disappointments came”. Very clear words that certainly didn’t even help the goalkeeper to emerge. Before concluding, there was also some words about the future: “For me it is a big challengeI want to take my chances and make myself available”. Simone will have the great chance to redeem his path. We’ll see if he can exploit it. Quickly changing the subject, don’t miss all the latest in view of the next meetings. Here’s what you need to know about today’s friendly

July 19 – 09:48

© breaking latest news

See also  Russian oil embargo close, that's why the price is at its lowest for the year

You may also like

The rhythm of summer is provided by Live...

This is why we should politicize the climate

Srđan Djokovic responded to a Montenegrin journalist |...

Arrest Made in Murder of Ecuadorian Assembly Candidate,...

Jan Veseli definitely stays in Barcelona | Sports

It is in Sicily one of the European...

“In via D’Amelio I didn’t have the courage...

Ex Udinese – Fofana goes to Arabia /...

Record-breaking Heat Wave in Italy Leads to Surge...

The boy from Ribnikar found out who killed...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy