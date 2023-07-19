News Udinese – Scuffet: “Cagliari? It’s a big challenge for me.”

The Friulian footballer specified what this new experience in Italy will be for him. Here are Simone Scuffet’s goals in Cagliari

Simone Scuffet is a new Cagliari player for several weeks. However, his official presentation took place only yesterday and consequently there was no lack of important declarations both on his past and on his future. Here is the thought of the former Udinese on his predestined past: “The past remains a fundamental part of the life of each of us. In these ten years I’ve experienced a beginning in which there was a lot of talk about me and then the moments in which disappointments came”. Very clear words that certainly didn’t even help the goalkeeper to emerge. Before concluding, there was also some words about the future: “For me it is a big challengeI want to take my chances and make myself available”. Simone will have the great chance to redeem his path. We’ll see if he can exploit it. Quickly changing the subject, don’t miss all the latest in view of the next meetings. Here’s what you need to know about today’s friendly

July 19 – 09:48

© breaking latest news

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

