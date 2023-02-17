Home World News Udinese / Success: “I think I deserve Nigeria’s call”
World

by admin
The Juventus striker, who has played a leading role several times this season, awaits the coach’s call from the Nigerian national team

The Juventus team continue to work in view of the next championship matches. We’re talking about a team that after this difficult moment wants to regain their position in the Conference League. The momentary seventh place would not guarantee this access, only because the direct clashes are against the Turin by Ivan Juric. At the same time, however, we must continue to keep the situation regarding the former Watford and Granada center forward under observation Isaac Success.

There is anticipation in Nigeria for the national team coach’s call-ups José Peseiro will branch out for the qualifying matches for the next African Cup which will be held between 23 March and the month of September. The first engagement for Nigeria is on March 24 in Abuja. The Juventus striker Isaac Successasked about his possible summons by owngoalnigerialaunched a sort of appeal to his CT: “I don’t know why I’m not in the team, because my form isn’t bad. I’ve played a lot this season and my team isn’t doing badly. I know the coach knows I’m available and I hope he’ll give me the chance I think I deserve.”

Success vice Osimhen

Accustomed to supporting a physically strong striker like Beto, the Juventus striker could have the opportunity to play alongside Victor Osimhen in the national team. His tactical flexibility is certainly a quality that the Nigerian coach cannot fail to consider. Success has previously played 4 games for the Nigerian senior national team. Quickly changing the subject, don’t miss the declarations of what is a full-fledged second-in-command. Here are Padelli’s words <<

February 17 – 10:19

