Udinese started working again on Bruseschi’s pitches today. There are still eleven games left before concluding this season which is proving to be very interesting. Europe is only three lengths away and this team has shown that they are able and able to put all the clubs in difficulty. The next engagement scheduled is the one against Thiago Motta’s Bologna. We are talking about a team that plays good football and manages to put both the big and small opponents in difficulty. Udinese will have to outdo themselves in the next match to be able to hope to bring home yet another positive result, also because today there is no good news from the sports judge. Shoot a real emergency in the black and white house. That’s all the players involved.

There will be three top Udinese players who will have to raise the white flag as they are forced by disqualification. The first is a defense pivot and we are talking aboutRodrigo Becao who against the Rossoneri received his sixth yellow card and consequently the stoppage. The second, however, is another important player for the defense: nehuen perez. The Argentine will have to miss the match for the same reason as his team-mate. Finally the last one to have to give up the match is Walace. This will be a real headache for the Sottil technician.

Not just the three players. We remind you that against the Campione d'Italia team the coach was also dismissed from the field. Subtle he will not be able to be on the bench against Bologna, given that his suspension has been confirmed. For the first time in his career, it will be the turn of the second Cristante to replace the former Ascoli. Quickly changing the subject, don't miss all the latest news from the market. Marino has identified the new bomber White black. Here is his name

