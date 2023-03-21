Germani Brescia and Cedevita Olimpija Ljubljana are challenged in the 17th round of the Eurocup.

At the PalaLeonessa A2A teams will be on the field at 20.30, with Laquintana absent among the hosts.

Magro’s men also reach +18 at the start of the second half, but Cedevita doesn’t give up and gets back in touch in the fourth period.

Yogi Ferrell scores the -3 with 2.49 to go, a 5-0 signed by a triple by Gabriel seems to close the games, but still Ferrell and Adams bring the guests back to one possession away. 1/2 by Della Valle with free throws for +4 at 10 seconds, a basket by Radovic from an attacking rebound fixes the final 84-82.

For Brescia, the performances of Gabriel (13+9 rebounds, 3/5 from three), Odiase (12 in 12 minutes, 5/6 from two) and Della Valle (11+6 assists), while Caupain is inaccurate in shooting but distributes 7 assists.

Among the guests in evidence Yogi Ferrell (18+8 assists and 8 fouls drawn) and Adams (19 with 5/8 from three), while the second pick NBA Karlo Matkovic finishes with 6 points, 9 rebounds and 3 blocks.