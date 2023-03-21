Manizales will be synonymous with one of the best Downhill events in 2023 with participation of the world champion.

The capital of Caldas will house during four days the Downhill race of the Flowerswhich will have as its favorite scenario the tracks in the Florida sector, where the best riders who participated in the 2018 Enduro World Series met, an event that promoted the image of the country worldwide due to its good organization and the unique scenarios that provided to the participants.

From March 29 to April 1, adrenaline lovers will be able to see up close the riders who will demonstrate, once again, their reflexes, technique and speed. The French rider and three-time world champion, Loic Bruni is one of the special guests in which he will want to prevail in the city of ‘open doors’.

“For the first time in the history of Colombia we will have an event of these connotationswith the participation of athletes from other countries and the best Colombian riders in downhill,” said Jorge Mario Jaramillo, better known as Chigüiro, forerunner of the greatest events of this extreme sport in Colombia.

will be 300 runners who will seek to be protagonists and leave your name in the history of this event that promises to be one of the most important in downhill.

This time the Colombian rider Rafael Gutiérrez decided to combine his sports career as a professional pilot, with the organization of downhill races, after his retirement from the World Cup and together with his partner ‘Chigüiro’, they will be a key piece with their knowledge and experience for guarantee unprecedented competition in Manizales, recognized as the capital of extreme and mountain sports.

“I love the idea of ​​combining my experience with that of Jorge Mario Jaramillo. Together we are going to make history with events of international stature so that the public can enjoy and the riders get to know more and more the scenarios and the people that this wonderful country has: Colombia”, assured Rafael Gutiérrez, who is very motivated with this event.

Undoubtedly, Columbia stands out on the radar of the most striking events for this sportwhich has more names and talents in projection.

