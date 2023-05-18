News Udinese – The double ex Basta speaks: “Sunday, a good game”

Here are the statements of the double ex of the day: Dusan Basta. His point on this season and especially on Sunday afternoon’s match

The double ex of the day Dusan Basta took stock on the next championship match. On Sunday afternoon at the Dacia Arena in Udine, the bianconeri will face off against Claudio Lotito’s biancocelesti. A match that will surely reserve twists and turns and these are two teams that have a great desire to surprise. It will not be easy to bring home the three points which in this case will not be gold, but platinum. For the team from the capital, a victory would be fundamental from a Champions League perspective and for the Friulians, on the other hand, only with the three points can one still hope for the eighth place finish. Now let’s not waste any more time and let’s go read them all right away the statements concerning the former midfielder Dusan Basta.

“Udinese is calm today given that he saved himself well in advance even if a pinch of bitterness remains in the mouth because at the beginning of the championship it was even thought that the team could have reached Europe”. The new agent then continued: “All in all, Udinese is a decent season, on Sunday I expect a good game even if the biancocelesti will start clearly favourites”. A match which (as mentioned above) is really worth a lot for both clubs. market background pertaining to the side.

The move from Udinese — "In 2014 I was in Udine 5 years now and I felt I had given enough. I wanted to try a new experience. I still remember the call from Pastorello who had told me about Lazio. I didn't think twice and accepted immediately". Here is the background to the transfer market that tells of Dusan's farewell to the Juventus team to move on to the Biancoceleste team.

18 maggio – 14:03

