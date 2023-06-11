News Udinese – The end of an ordeal / Masina returns to the national team

The central defender Adam Masina he has officially finished his ordeal and will be able to return to defend the shirt of his national team: Morocco. We recall that the injury suffered by the former Watford footballer a few months ago against Fiorentina did not allow him to be the captain of Morocco at the World Cup in Qatar in 2022. Surely Adam would have been a significant added value, but now he has the possibility of come back to take a few pebbles out of your shoe. In this June he will have to play well two meetings for his country. The first will be against Cape Verde and is scheduled for tomorrow afternoon. The second, however, will be more challenging against South Africa on June 17th. Hopefully this can be a new beginning for a great footballer like Adam. Quickly changing the subject, don’t miss all the latest news from the market. Marotta doesn’t give up the Becao track <<