Home » News Udinese – The end of an ordeal / Masina returns to the national team
World

News Udinese – The end of an ordeal / Masina returns to the national team

by admin
News Udinese – The end of an ordeal / Masina returns to the national team

Adam Masina can smile again. Morocco was able to call him up and he will be able to return to the place left empty during the World Cup

The central defender Adam Masina he has officially finished his ordeal and will be able to return to defend the shirt of his national team: Morocco. We recall that the injury suffered by the former Watford footballer a few months ago against Fiorentina did not allow him to be the captain of Morocco at the World Cup in Qatar in 2022. Surely Adam would have been a significant added value, but now he has the possibility of come back to take a few pebbles out of your shoe. In this June he will have to play well two meetings for his country. The first will be against Cape Verde and is scheduled for tomorrow afternoon. The second, however, will be more challenging against South Africa on June 17th. Hopefully this can be a new beginning for a great footballer like Adam. Quickly changing the subject, don’t miss all the latest news from the market. Marotta doesn’t give up the Becao track <<

June 11 – 12:29

© breaking latest news

See also  US states that are limiting the rights of women and LGBTQ+ people

You may also like

Zelensky keeps details of counteroffensive secret, Russia repels...

EU-Tunisia: goal of partnership from migrants to energy,...

“From July 1, admission to the Pantheon for...

Meloni and the EU mission in Tunis. Von...

CI Games shows us the parallel worlds of...

Meloni and Von der Leyen in Tunis, joint...

Novak Adjoković’s last statement before the Roland Garros...

Turnout in the elections in Montenegro | Info

the father of the former Rosa Maresca, Guardiola’s...

Fire at home, 29-year-old Italian dies in Brussels

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy