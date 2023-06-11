Florence, 5-year-old girl missing: research in progress. Mother: ‘Help me’

The little one is called Kata and has Peruvian origins. There have been no more traces of her since 3pm yesterday, Saturday 10 June. Her parents filed a complaint with the police. Her mother: “It’s been too many hours and I don’t know anything”. From what has been learned, she would have disappeared while she was playing with other children in the courtyard of the building where she lives, the former Astor hotel, which is occupied by some families

In Florence, Kata, a 5-year-old girl, is searched tirelessly. The little girl, of Peruvian origin, disappeared around 3 pm yesterday, Saturday 10 June. The parents filed a complaint with the Carabinieri. She was wearing a white shirt and purple pants. From what has been learned, the girl would have disappeared while she was playing with other children in the courtyard of the building where she lives, the former Astor hotel which is occupied by some families (PICTURES OF THE PLACE: VIDEO). Meanwhile, the mother launches an appeal: “I ask that you help me look for her in some way. Too many hours have passed and I don’t know anything”. “I got back from work and the baby wasn’t there,” she said. On the disappearance “all the hypotheses are open, including the abduction by adults or the removal”, added in the meantime the general Gabriele Vitagliano, provincial commander of the carabinieri of Florence. In the building where the girl was last seen, “two searches were carried out, one last night and one this morning, but there are no traces,” he explained.

In the last picture, the girl returns to the building



”There are council cameras around here that we are going over in detail. The last clear image is that of the little girl returning to the building, then there are less clear images with adults leaving. We’re going through the cameras. It is true that the last evident image is that the child is inside her, but I do not feel like excluding that she may have come out perhaps covered by an adult ”, added the commander of the Carabinieri. “In these hours we are receiving phone calls from various citizens who believe they have seen the child in places around Florence. We are checking and verifying the reports”, he underlined.

Research with dogs

The Carabinieri and Fire Brigade participate in the searches. The canine units of the Arma have also arrived and checks with the dogs have taken place in the building located on the corner of via Maragliano and via Boccherini in Florence where Kata, a diminutive of Kataleya, lives. The dog, left free, then headed towards via Monterverdi and entered another building, not far away, where the military also entered.

Reconstruction of what happened

The mother of the little girl, who at the time of her disappearance was not at home because she was busy at work, always followed the progress of the searches, standing in the street or at the door of the building together with other compatriots. And today, speaking with reporters, he recalled an argument that took place recently “with a family on the third floor” of the same building “because they were making too much noise” and then an attack that took place in the same building for which, among the occupants, the brother would be blamed, “but he had nothing to do with it”. A neighbor later said that the little girl was playing with her daughter, “I know they had a fight and my little girl came to the house. I sent her to the room, I thought the other little girl was with her family, I think she was with his brother”, then, according to this account, not too long after, came the mother of the missing 5-year-old girl and immediately they started to look for her.