[Online Public Discussion]Even the entry of #BBC Undercover Reporter Picking Up a Candid Video Gang# is clipped, and the main thing is a one-handed cover-up

CDT editor’s note:On June 9, the British media BBC released investigative reports and documentaries,Exposing Chinese pornographic websites relying on the sale of sexual assault videos secretly filmed in public for profit. The mastermind “Uncle Qi” and his gang are Chinese living in Japan, and the victims are mainly East Asian women. After the report was published, it quickly became a hot search on Weibo. CDT editors tested and found that around 7:00 a.m. Beijing time on June 10, Wu Weibo banned related topics.

The following is an excerpt from netizens’ comments edited by China Digital Times:

ReyKjaviK1: Seriously, there are still 8 million newborns, Reykjavi

Coffin material inspector: “I find it funny when you tell me about the law”

PrincessAliceH: The solution is to cover your mouth

5G push: Rumors dispelled: there is no such media as the BBC

Maybe Mengxin: bbc? Does anyone still believe in this media?

Spokesperson Jiao Mifan: Dude, you haven’t watched the documentary, or you searched for Uncle Qi on Twitter, the account is still there, the content hasn’t been deleted, and the website is also there but it can’t be opened anymore

Chia Tianer: I was very sad when the girl said “No one in the whole car came to help me”, but I didn’t expect her next sentence to be “So I have to catch him”[泪]Thank you

Article 2-: I also just watched it on YouTube, the BBC reporter is too brave… I hope it can change the whole East Asian society,

ppnoyy: Oh, this topic was even banned by Weibo

Predator Hanhan: It turns out that many people are working hard. It turns out that this is such a complete large-scale industry, so what do their own mothers and sisters belong to in their eyes?

Yunzhi and you: Some people in the comment area laughed to death. Is the website fake or the video fake?Why can’t I face it squarely? Is it because I am also looking at it?

Spider Monkey Bread: A very amazing documentary, praise to the undercover photographer and director, but unfortunately the “cat” was not brought to justice in the end.

Lime oolong tea with less ice: It is ridiculous that it was exposed by the BBC, not by our own country

Zhang Suchen_: When it comes to investigative journalists, I still remember Jian Guangzhou who exposed melamine many years ago, and finally said in the post, “All the joys and sorrows, all the dreams, all the feelings are all because of that innocent ideal. “, and then resolutely loved the journalism industry.

Woody: Just watched it on the BBC. . Admire these reporters.

Morii000: The brave and professional team of BBC journalists[good] Have the courage to expose the dark corners, I hope we are not victims, but we must be a voice

Fishing at sea: Are there still investigative journalists in China?

I see how ridiculous Qingshan is: Even the entry of #BBC undercover reporter picks out the operation secret filming video gang# is clipped, who dares to compare “small composition” with you!

As expected of the uncrowned king holding the fourth power, that’s amazing!

The main thing is to cover the sky with one hand! Public opinion is rounded and flattened by you, black and white are reversed, right and wrong are not distinguished. It doesn’t matter if there is no ball! The 21st century is still alive, and everyone will try to live as long as possible, so that they can keep their eyes and see what happens to you!