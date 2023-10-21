News Udinese | The former Gnoukouri: “They told me I couldn’t play anymore”

The former Bianconeri midfielder, at the center of a passport scandal, spoke to Cronache about his time in Udine

Former Udinese player Assane Gnoukouri spoke to Cronache di Spogliatoio about what he suffered during his time with the Nerazzurri. The Ivorian also recounted his move to Friuli, which was blocked in the bud by the Friulian management: “After the first training session, I go to the bench against Milan. After a few days: ‘Assane, you have a heart problem: there is a scar, you can’t play’. I go back to Inter and ask: ‘Why can’t I go on a visit abroad? If necessary, I will have surgery and go back to playing.’ And they said: ‘But no Assane, it’s not that serious.’

Gnoukouri’s words

—

The testimony of the former Juventus player continued: “It will pass, that’s it, nothing else. But there is another very strange thing: together with the heart problems, the question of my residency permit. In what sense is it no longer valid? I have traveled the world with documents marked ‘Gnoukouri’. I was left alone. I tried to speak to Inter, but nothing.”

