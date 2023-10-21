Good for losing weight – 5 foods are healthier than you think

Many people avoid certain foods in order to lose weight. This need not be. Here you can find out which foods are wrongly considered fattening foods.

Carbohydrates and sugar in particular, but also fats, are often targeted when looking for the culprit for extra pounds. However, some foods are wrongly blamed.

The following foods are not fattening foods

1. Fruit

It should come as no surprise to anyone that fruits are full of healthy vitamins. However, anyone who wants to reduce their weight is repeatedly warned against fruit – after all, fructose is also sugar and is therefore magnetically attracted to the hips.

However, the vital vitamins and nutrients that you consume with an apple or a bowl of strawberries should not be neglected.

If you still want to eat a low-sugar diet, you can rely on honeydew melons, tangerines or papaya. These types of fruit contain less than 1.3 grams of fructose per 100 grams and are still full of healthy ingredients.

2. Pasta

In times of low-carb diets and vegetable pasta made from zucchini or carrots, the classic pasta from Italian cuisine doesn’t have it easy. A portion of spaghetti has around 200 kcal and contains 45 grams of carbohydrates, which puts many people off.

However: Whole grain products in particular keep you full for a long time and provide a lot of fiber. The more favorable glycemic index prevents rapid roller coaster rides in blood sugar levels.

Plus point : This prevents cravings! So if you feel like soul food, you can treat yourself to a portion of spaghetti Bolognese with a clear conscience.

3. Potatoes

100 grams of potatoes contain 15 g of carbohydrates. And they can still help you lose weight: potassium regulates water balance, blood pressure and helps transmit impulses to muscles and nerves.

The fiber ensures that you feel full for a long time and keeps cravings for sweets at bay. High-quality protein and B vitamins as well as vitamin C complete the nutrient mix.

The potato therefore provides ideal fuel for the body.

4. Nuts

Be careful, fat trap?! Nuts are also often avoided as part of a more conscious diet. Hazelnuts, for example, consist of 65 percent fat. And that comes with an impressive 650 kcal per 100 grams.

But nuts still don’t deserve their reputation as secret fattening foods. Because they curb the feeling of hunger and lower our blood sugar levels. The cardiovascular system and the cell membranes benefit from the unsaturated fatty acids it contains.

A handful of nuts is a healthier snack than a bold grab into a bag of chips.

5. Avocados

The popularity of the avocado is not waning – despite its poor environmental footprint. However, critics vehemently condemn the green butter fruit as being too fat and bad for the figure. That’s right, with 15 grams of fat and 160 kcal per 100 grams of pulp, it is a full-blown heavyweight.

But the vegetable fats have it all! The monounsaturated and polyunsaturated fatty acids have a positive effect on cholesterol levels. In addition, avocados contain a very healthy mix of many vital substances that the body needs.

Some of these even need fat in order to be absorbed by the body. That’s why avocados can keep their place on the breakfast table with a clear conscience.

A healthy diet is all about balance; too much of supposedly healthy food can be harmful. If you snack on a large mountain of walnuts every day, this will quickly be noticeable on the scales.

When consumed in moderation, the foods mentioned above can complete a balanced but healthy diet.

Share this: Facebook

X

