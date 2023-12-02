News Udinese | The latest from Bruseschi: Pereyra does not recover

There’s no good news for Cioffi since the last group session this afternoon: the Argentine hasn’t trained

There is no optimism filtering through for Roberto Pereyra’s condition ahead of Udinese’s match against Verona on Sunday. He continues to work apart from the Tucu at the Bruseschi sports center, even in this afternoon’s session. The Udinese captain has not yet completely recovered from the muscle strain suffered last Sunday and his presence for the match against the Scaligeri is in serious doubt. Tomorrow’s finishing test will be decisive to understand his condition and it will be up to Cioffi to decide whether to risk him or wait for him for the away match at San Siro against Inter.

Below, the training report: “Morning training session for Udinese. The Bianconeri continued their tactical work behind closed doors, focusing on preparing for the match against Hellas. Pereyra still trained separately. The finishing session will be tomorrow afternoon.”

