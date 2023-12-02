The Hanáci beat Liberec at home after Kometa. The great Konrád decided

“Considering the line-up in which we started, it was extremely difficult for us today. The points are all the more valuable for us,” praised Olomouc assistant coach Róbert Petrovicky.

However, Hanáci did not enter the match well. Liberec took the lead in the 3rd minute when its captain Michal Birner scored after a long time. “I’m glad that I finally made it again. On the other hand, I didn’t think that I didn’t like it. My role in the team is different now. Others are pulling the trigger. And in the end, my goal was of no use anyway,” said the visibly angry Liberec striker between his teeth. “Olomouc was more aggressive, more assertive, faster, they went hard for the victory and wanted it more than us,” he pointed out immediately.

Lukáš Klimek, who also waited a long time for a goal, commanded the turnaround with an equalizing goal. He was happy about it after nine months. “I thought it would come one day and I wouldn’t end the season with zero, and now it’s happened,” laughed the experienced fighter. 41 seconds later, the Roosters were already in the lead when Slovinec Rok Macuh didn’t give the visiting goalkeeper a chance with a great shot.

“It’s great that we turned it around so quickly. In the second period, however, we made a lot of mistakes in the middle zone and the opponent put us under pressure. Likewise at times in the final act. Fortunately, the great goalkeeper Konrád kept us going. What was also important was that we entered the third period with a goal and created a slight lead. It’s a shame that we conceded at the very end of Liberec’s power play, we worked excellently in that weakened state. It was still open. Again, we earned three points when the basis was an honest team performance,” claimed Petrovicky.

Liberec assistant coach Boris Žabka regretted the unconverted chances. “We had enough of them, but we couldn’t cope with the excellent Konrád. In addition, the home team defended excellently from the 2:1 score. We started to pick up at the end of the second period and in the third we opened up the game more and were better. Unfortunately, it wasn’t even enough for a point. However, we probably didn’t even deserve it for the first two thirds. Olomouc surpassed us in emotional effort and commitment,” he acknowledged.

