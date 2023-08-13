Home » News Udinese – The next opponent in the Italian Cup is official; the details
News Udinese – The next opponent in the Italian Cup is official; the details

News Udinese – The next opponent in the Italian Cup is official; the details

In these hours the new opponent in the Italian Cup of the black and blue club has been made official. Here are all the details of the operation

Udineseafter the great and convincing victory against Catanzaro he is ready for a new match in the Italian Cup. Just last night it was announced who will be his next opponent. Not an easy game against a team that has a great desire to show off and say something about him. Yesterday evening the victory came in the 122nd minute against Palermo and today Mr. Ranieri’s team he is ready to face the bianconeri in the next round. Cagliari after returning to the top flight he wants to show off and above all to win the match against the Friulians at all costs. Surely it will be a good match that will allow everyone to have fun. Quickly changing the subject, don’t miss all the latest on the market. Vojvoda in black and white? Here is the truth <<

