Fires in Hawaii: death toll rises to 89

This was announced by the state governor, Josh Green, at a press conference on Saturday afternoon (local time). Several fires broke out on Maui and on the neighboring island of Hawaii on Tuesday, which spread quickly due to strong winds. It is the deadliest wildfire disaster in recent US history.

Maui fire death toll rises

HAWAII. After the devastating fires on the island of Maui in the US state of Hawaii, the number of dead has risen to 80, according to the authorities.

