Home World News Udinese / The point on Deulo: the hope is to have him back at the end of April
World

News Udinese / The point on Deulo: the hope is to have him back at the end of April

by admin
News Udinese / The point on Deulo: the hope is to have him back at the end of April

The Catalan started the rehabilitation process after the capsular reinforcement surgery on his right knee: here are the recovery times

After the blow that arrived in early February, with the announcement of the need for an intervention to Gerard DeulofeuNow we’re starting to speculate recovery times. The Catalan striker underwent surgery at the beginning of the month capsular fixation of the knee which still bothered him after the Maradona injury. The team is missing him a lot, no longer being able to be as unpredictable up front as before. Now we are working to try to replace him with the players present on the playing field, above all by focusing on the physical recovery of Thauvin.

Udinese has lost its number 10, Gerard Deulofeu, forced to go back under the knife at the beginning of the month after the serious injury he had years ago. A not very simple knee surgery already operated in 2020. Capsular reinforcement in the right knee in order to increase its stability. Season that is likely to be already finished for Spanish.

Recovery times

Gerard Deulofeustriker ofUdinesebegan the rehabilitation after the capsular reinforcement operation on the right knee in the Villa Stuart clinic in Rome. The Spaniard will now have to observe strict knee therapies to try to recover for the final part of the Serie A championship. The Juventus club expects to have him out at most for the next 2-3 months, with his return to the field expected between the end of April and the beginning of May. Quickly changing the subject, here are the 5 profiles that could replace the Beto number <<

See also  Alihan Smailov elected as Kazakhstan's new prime minister

February 14, 2023 (change February 14, 2023 | 18:51)

© breaking latest news

You may also like

Italian civicism in a trans-territorial key goes to...

Foreign media: New Zealand declares state of emergency...

JK Iguatemi suggests gastronomic options to enjoy the...

New Zealand government: This is an ‘unprecedented’ natural...

Dragan Karadžić boyfriend of Darije Kisić | Info

How to take pictures of the rain in...

three dead. In the video the stampede from...

MONDOCANE: EITHER FESTIVAL OR ASSANGE

Trump’s first challenger changed her mind about Trump...

Turkey-Syria earthquake, Spanish firefighters: “Buildings demolished before recovering...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy