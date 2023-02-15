The Catalan started the rehabilitation process after the capsular reinforcement surgery on his right knee: here are the recovery times

After the blow that arrived in early February, with the announcement of the need for an intervention to Gerard DeulofeuNow we’re starting to speculate recovery times. The Catalan striker underwent surgery at the beginning of the month capsular fixation of the knee which still bothered him after the Maradona injury. The team is missing him a lot, no longer being able to be as unpredictable up front as before. Now we are working to try to replace him with the players present on the playing field, above all by focusing on the physical recovery of Thauvin.

Udinese has lost its number 10, Gerard Deulofeu, forced to go back under the knife at the beginning of the month after the serious injury he had years ago. A not very simple knee surgery already operated in 2020. Capsular reinforcement in the right knee in order to increase its stability. Season that is likely to be already finished for Spanish.

Gerard Deulofeu, striker of Udinese, began the rehabilitation after the capsular reinforcement operation on the right knee in the Villa Stuart clinic in Rome. The Spaniard will now have to observe strict knee therapies to try to recover for the final part of the Serie A championship. The Juventus club expects to have him out at most for the next 2-3 months, with his return to the field expected between the end of April and the beginning of May.

