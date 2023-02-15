Home Business OVS continues Buyback, having reached 5% of the share capital
OVS, today announced that in the period between 07 February 2023 and 13 February 2023, it purchased no. 190,307 ordinary shares (equal to 0.065% of the share capital). The purchase took place at an average unit price of 2.6001 euros and for a total value of 494,817.86 euros.

These transactions were carried out as part of the authorization for the purchase of treasury shares resolved by the Shareholders’ Meeting of 31 May 2022, in continuation of the implementation of the treasury share purchase program already launched on 2 February 2022.

Following the transactions carried out so far, OVS holds n. 14,551,664 treasury shares equal to 5.0019% of the share capital.

Meanwhile, in Piazza Affari, the OVS share is at 2.63 euros per share, down by 0.68%.

