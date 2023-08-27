Home » China Securities Regulatory Commission Takes Major Steps to Boost Capital Market: Halving Stamp Duty on Securities Transactions
Business

China Securities Regulatory Commission Takes Major Steps to Boost Capital Market: Halving Stamp Duty on Securities Transactions

by admin

China Securities Regulatory Commission’s “Three Arrows”: IPO tightening, standard reduction of holdings, and reduction of financing margin ratio have been implemented to activate the capital market and boost investor confidence. In addition to these measures, the stamp duty on securities transactions will be halved starting from today.

The reduction in stamp duty is seen as a timely move to improve investor confidence and reduce transaction costs in the capital market. Since the introduction of stamp duty in 1990, there have been seven reductions in the tax rate, with each adjustment having a significant impact on the market. While some argue that the reduction of stamp duty has little long-term impact on the market trend, the current reduction is expected to benefit investors by more than 100 billion yuan for the whole year.

The reduction in stamp duty is part of a larger effort by the Chinese government to boost the capital market. The China Securities Regulatory Commission has also implemented policies to tighten IPOs, standardize reductions in company holdings, and reduce the minimum margin ratio for securities purchases. These policies, when combined, are expected to bring about a rebound in the market and boost investor confidence.

Experts believe that the reduction in stamp duty, along with other policy measures, will improve market turnover and benefit investors in a tangible way. In 2022, the stamp duty on securities transactions accounted for 275.9 billion yuan in tax revenue. The halving of stamp duty this time is expected to benefit investors by more than 100 billion yuan for the whole year.

Overall, the reduction in stamp duty, along with other policy measures, is seen as a positive step towards activating the capital market and enhancing investor confidence. It is expected to bring about a rebound in the market and benefit investors in the long run.

You may also like

What Oppenheimer teaches us about dealing with geoengineering

Africa: China remains the largest trading partner

Bank of Hangzhou’s Interim Report Reveals Double Revenue...

China’s economy: Hidden debt could become a problem

Grupo Salinas Guatemala Launches Up Guate, up the...

Ceglie, second evening of La Piazza di Affaritaliani....

Sufficient Orders and Strong Momentum: The Development of...

“Industrial policy burns taxpayers’ money”

Rolex, the purchase of the Englishman Bucherer upsets...

The 5th China Grain Trading Conference Focuses on...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy