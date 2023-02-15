news-txt”>

(ANSA) – GENOA, FEBRUARY 14 – “There are still 68 areas lacking general practitioners in Liguria at the beginning of 2023, they were 165 in 2022, only 97 have been covered in recent months”. This was reported by the councilor for health of the Liguria Region Angelo Gratarola when answering two questions from the councilors Roberto Centi (Lista Sansa) and Enrico Ioculano (PD-Article One) in the Regional Council.



“It is clear that something will change in the near future with the new community houses – predicts the commissioner -, but I don’t see very big alternatives. A few days ago we spoke with Minister Schillaci, finding him very open to our reports”, he adds. (HANDLE).

