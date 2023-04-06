The team led by Andrea Subtil continue to work in view of the next championship matches. We’re talking about a club that has a great desire to make up for it after the resounding 3-0 defeat against Bologna last week. Now there is one of those challenges that are worth an entire season.

The collection of information that has arrived during this day is really important. There is talk of the market and also of the approach to the match against Monza by Raffaele Palladino. Let’s not waste any more time and get started right away the gust of the end of the day <<