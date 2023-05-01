News Udinese – What happens to the new signing? / Martins is no longer playing

Winter Buy is no longer playing. That’s why Martins is not a central pivot within the Pozzo family’s English team

Udinese continues to work in view of the next championship matches. In the meantime, however, we need to follow the performance of the Juventus players on loan. Among these is also Matheus Martins. The Brazilian has a great desire to show off and make a difference in Europe too (just like he did in Brazil). After a good start and a good integration with Watford, however, he seems to have definitely disappeared from all radars. Not a simple situation for a footballer who arrived in Europe a few months ago and consequently risks going into great mental rather than physical difficulty.

His arrival at Udinese is already scheduled. next July Matheus Martins will be ready to make the difference with the black and white shirt on his shoulders. The competition will be fierce, but let’s not forget that the Brazilian will have a great desire to make up for it after these first few months. Let’s not forget that the planned summer will be nothing short of a hot one for all the Juventus management. The team knows that it will undergo various changes and the operations carried out in advance in the last few weeks also allow us to predict who will be able to say goodbye to the Friuli Venezia Giulia club. Speaking of which, let’s take a look where Matheus can be placed in Udinese in 2023/24.

Immediately protagonist — Retirement will tell us a lot about his qualities, but barring unforeseen circumstances he should cover the role of second striker in Andrea Sottil’s 3-5-1-1. His place is currently occupied by Gerard Deulofeu (with market situation to be assessed) and Isaac Success. In addition to the two of them, the winter signing should not be forgotten: Florian Thauvin and above all the baby phenomenon Simone Pafundi. A good battle, for a starting position that will surely be hot every weekend. Quickly changing the subject, don’t miss all the latest on the next championship match. Sottil will have to give up the baby phenomenon. The point on Pafundi’s injury << See also Rodri drove an Opel Corsa while playing for Atlético | Sport

