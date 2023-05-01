Champions League sprint: 6 teams in 6 points and 3 places in the last 6 days

From Lazio’s 61 points – theoretically still in the running for the Scudetto, but should do a Filotto while Napoli disappear from the championship – to Atalanta’s 55: six teams are in six points for three places in the Champions League. The sprint to qualify for the most prestigious trophy will not spare emotions. In addition to Sarri’s men and those of Gasperini, Juventus are included – net of possible penalties for the Bianconeri by the FIGC and sanctions by UEFA – Inter, Milan and Rome.