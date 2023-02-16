Neymar has been put up for sale by Paris Saint Germain, claim journalists from the French daily Le Parisien. According to the quoted source, the transfer of the Brazilian star should be done this summer, the price requested by the club officials from the capital of France being 60 million euros.

A first round of negotiations would have taken place immediately after last night’s match between PSG and Bayern Munich, score 0-1, in the first leg of the last 16 of the Champions League. Le Parisien writes that the president of PSG, Nasser al-Khelaifi, would have met Todd Boehly, the owner of Chelsea London, to deal with Neymar’s move to Stamford Bridge.

Six years ago, Neymar was the object of the most expensive transfer in the history of football, 222 million euros. Todd Boehly is already in UEFA’s sights after, just six months after taking over at Chelsea, the American billionaire spent €611.5m on transfers.

Photo source: Le Parisien