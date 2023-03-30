Neymar lost a million euros in just 60 minutes. The Brazilian superstar from Paris Saint Germain is known to be an avid gambler, with the 31-year-old footballer stating on numerous occasions that he will take part in poker tournaments after he retires from football for professionals.

Taking advantage of his free time after his injury six weeks ago, Neymar took part in a roulette session at an online casino and “managed” to lose a million euros in an hour. Then, the footballer filmed himself on Twitch and pretended to cry at the end of the session, when he ran out of money, all to entertain netizens, writes the French press.

Neymar was injured on February 19 in the match between PSG and Lille, score 4-3, and then operated on the ankle of his right leg, missing the end of the current season.

Photo source: fifa