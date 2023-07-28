Nicaragua Government Continues Crackdown on Private Universities, 26 Shut Down Since December 2021

Government of Nicaragua Cancels Two More Private Universities, Bringing Total to 26

The Government of Nicaragua, under the Ministry of the Interior, has announced the cancellation of two additional private universities, bringing the total number of outlawed institutions since December 2021 to 26, including 7 of foreign origin.

The affected study centers are the Martín Luther King Jr. Nicaraguan Evangelical University Association (UENIC) and the Universidad de Occidente Association (UDO). The Ministry of the Interior’s decision to dissolve these universities was made in response to requests from the National Council of Universities (CNU) and the National Council for Evaluation and Accreditation (CNEA).

The cancellation of these private universities was confirmed through an agreement published in the Official Gazette La Gaceta. As a result of the cancellation, the government has ordered the confiscation of all movable and immovable property associated with the universities.

This recent move by the Nicaraguan government has raised concerns among critics, who argue that it is part of a broader crackdown on academic freedoms and independent institutions. The cancellation of these universities further restricts access to higher education for students in Nicaragua.

The decision has also sparked backlash and controversy within the country and abroad. Miguel Mendoza, a prominent Nicaraguan activist, expressed his outrage on Twitter, calling the government’s actions a “dictatorship” move.

These latest cancellations follow a series of similar actions taken by the government in recent months. Activists and international organizations have condemned the increasing repression and lack of respect for academic freedom in Nicaragua.

The international community has called on the Nicaraguan government to uphold human rights and allow for the free exchange of ideas and knowledge. Critics argue that the government’s actions undermine Nicaragua’s reputation as a country that values education and intellectual discourse.

The fate of the affected students and faculty members remains uncertain, as the cancellation of these universities leaves them without a recognized institution to continue their studies or work. The international community will be closely monitoring the developments and advocating for the restoration of academic freedom and access to education in Nicaragua.