Nick Kyrgios withdrew from Wimbledon | Sports

Nick Kyrgios will not participate in this year’s Wimbledon, and he was in the part of the draw where Djokovic is.

Source: Profimedia/Frank Molter/Alamy Live news

The evening before the start of Wimbledon – shocking news: Australian tennis player Nik Kirjos has decided to retire. The finalist of last year’s edition of the “green” Grand Slam did not manage to fully recover from the injury, so he does not want to risk further worsening it during the next two weeks. Instead of him, an “easy loser” will perform at the tournament.

It is interesting that Carlos Alcaraz claimed that Nick Kyrgios is the only tennis player who can beat Novak Djokovic at Wimbledon since they were in the same part of the draw, while the controversial Australian had a similar attitude. “If it’s not me, no one can stop him“, Kyrgios said recently, but “we will not watch that film” since he has been suffering from injuries for a year and cannot compete normally.

“I hope that Novak will win 30 Grand Slams, so that I would look better, because I lost to him in the Wimbledon final (laughs). That’s an impressive result. I know how hard he works, how much all this means to him, especially knowing that he missed some Grand Slams, that on some occasions he couldn’t get into a few countries. I know now he can set his sights on 24 or 26 titles, I know he’s hungry. People think he’s going to slow down, I just think this will give him more more motivation. I hope he reaches 28 or 30 grand slams,” said the Australian, who in the meantime “reconciled” with Djokovic.

In the Wimbledon final last year, Kyrgios managed to win the first set against Djokovic, and then lost the next three, so the Serbian lifted his seventh trophy on the Central Court. Since then, Kyrgios has played only one match. Let’s remind you, Novak Djokovic starts at Wimbledon on Monday at 2:30 PM against Pedro Kacin.

BONUS VIDEO:

00:45 Srdjan Djokovic celebrates Novak’s title Source: Private archive

Source: Private archive

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

