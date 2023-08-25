Niger, the military junta expels the French ambassador. Paris: “He has no authority to do it”

Two days, 48 ​​hours to leave the Village. It is the ultimatum imposed by the military regime of Nigerwho took power with a coup d’état on July 26, to the French ambassador Sylvain Itte. In the face of “rejection of the French ambassador in Niamey to respond to the ministry’s invitation “for an interview” today “and to other actions by the French government contrary to the interests of Niger,” the ministry of Foreign of the Nigerthe authorities “have decided to withdraw their approval from Mr Sylvain Itte and to ask him to leave Nigerien territory within forty-eight hours,” reads the press release. But by Paris comes the unequivocal answer of the Quai d’Orsayor the Foreign Ministry: “The putschists do not have the authority” to ask for the removal of the French ambassador, reads a note.

Meanwhile the Nigerian general Abdourahmane Tchianiformer head of the Presidential Guard in power since the coup (Photo)authorized the authorities of Burkina Faso e Mali, both with the military in power, to intervene militarily in Nigerian territory “in case of aggression”. According to a joint statement released in the last few hours, the countries have agreed to “indulge each other concessions for assistance in matters of defense and security in the event of an assault or terrorist attack“.

NigerBurkina Faso e Mali they decided to establish a framework of consultations which allows coordination to “face the various situations and challenges to which they are exposed”, an option “open to countries wishing to participate in this dynamic”. All after that l’Ecowasthe Economic Community of West African States, has announced that it has decided on a “D Day” for a military intervention in Niger after the coup against President Mohamed Bazoum.

Meanwhile the foreign minister Antonio Tajani had a telephone conversation with the Minister of Foreign Affairs and of the national community abroad of Algeria, Ahmed Attaf. to discuss the situation a Niamey. Tajani, let the know Farnesinaexpressed support for a diplomatic solution and for the work done firsthand by To me in these hours in the region, also indicating how it is necessary to collaborate with all regional partners to achieve a positive result in the short term, also in the light of the latest developments. “The crisis in Niger and the instability of Sahel will be topics of discussion also a Toledoat the informal meeting of the EU Foreign Ministers next week,” he concluded Tajaniadding that “he will continue to talk about the theme and Italy’s leading role in contacts with the main international partners over the next few days”.