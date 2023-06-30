Home » Night of clashes and violence in Bordeaux: a barricade made of tires burned – Video
Night of clashes and violence in Bordeaux: a barricade made of tires burned – Video

Night of clashes and violence in Bordeaux: a barricade made of tires burned – Video

Violence and clashes with the police they registered across France in the third night of protests following the death of Nahel, the 17-year-old boy shot dead in his car in Nanterre. TO Bordeaux the perpetrators of the revolt burned a barricade made with car wheels and set off fireworks like all over the country. Several cars were completely charred, just as a public transport bus was damaged. Dozens of agents have been deployed to stem the violence.

