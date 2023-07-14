Nigor revealed what Neba had last told him | Entertainment

In 1999, the “Monteniggers” lost their group member Nebojša Saveljić Nebe, and Igor Lazić Niggor forever lost a friend with whom he had big plans for life.

The path of the once very popular “Monteniggersa” was abruptly interrupted by the big one tragedywhen he is a member of this band, which is still popular today, Nebojša Saveljić Nebo, died in a traffic accident. It was in 1999, and when it was created, he was only 28. Big plans for life were extinguished, and his friends Igor Lazić Niggor and Duško Nikolić still do not hide their sadness for the deceased Nebo.

Year after year, Igor remembers that tragic day and the other he lost forever, and often talks about it in public. For K1 television, in the show “Survivors”, he recalled the fateful night when Saveljić lost his life and revealed that they had plans to leave the group that brought them dizzying popularity and try their luck in Canadabut unfortunately it never came to that.

“Our friend played music that night in a disco in Bečići, where I saw Nebojša for the last time…”

“The last sentence he said to me was: ‘Cat, we’re going to Canada’. We got the papers for Canada, where we wanted to perform in a disco and beat the group. I wake up in the morning, we agreed to meet around 10 o’clock in the morning in Škaljari, since that’s where the road where the races start, however, suddenly the neighbor who lives in the apartment next to me comes in, crying, and she says to my mother: ‘Oh, my Olga, where is Igor?’. And I hear my mother, she says: ‘My dear son, Nebojsa was killed. They died last night‘. I didn’t know what to do, I pick up the phone, call him, and the call is diverted to a friend, and this Coko, his friend, answers, crying and telling me: ‘They all disappeared last night’. I ran out of the house and started running around the building, I didn’t even know where I was“, Igor remembers that worst morning in his life.



Niggor’s painful confession about the morning when he killed Neba – these were his LAST words

“There were five of them in the car, three of them died. When I came to my senses, I left for Podgorica, that was terrible, God forbid anyone… When the funeral was held, I suggested that I bring music, because I didn’t want it to be sad and everyone was in favor, but the director of the cemetery was not allowed. He turned to me and said: ‘It’s really not right, because of the family’, and I told him:He’s dead now, he won’t mind‘. We came the next day, we got together and had a party,” Igor told K1 television.

