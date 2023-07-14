Home » Carlo Ancelotti (Real Madrid) no longer intends to use Eduardo Camavinga as a full-back
by admin
Carlo Ancelotti spoke on Friday at a press conference about Real Madrid’s pre-season tour of the United States, during which the merengue club will face AC Milan, Manchester United, FC Barcelona and Juventus Turin. The Italian technician spoke about the Frenchman Eduardo Camavinga and his position for next season. He will be used in the middle, “as a torchbearer or as a sentry, not as a side”.

“He played side in the emergency because of the injury of (Ferland) Mendy. Mendy is very good, like Fran García, who can bring us a lot. Camavinga is a midfielder with great quality and projection, the idea is to use him as a torchbearer or as a sentry, not as a side. If Mendy and Fran García are there, he will not play on the side, “said Ancelotti about the French international (20 years old, 10 caps).

