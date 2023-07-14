FIFA confirmed two Colombian cities for the U-20 Women’s World Cup

Colombia, Country that will host the U-20 Women’s World Cup in 2024successfully passed the first FIFA inspection visit, the Colombian Football Federation (FCF) reported this Friday.

The delegates of the FIFA Youth Tournaments department Jaime Yarza, Marina San Miguel and Marely Flores They visited three cities in the country and held interviews with the FCF’s development director, Iván Novella, and the FCF’s security and logistics officer, Daniel Amaya.

The mission visited Barranquilla, Cartagena and Bogotáevaluated logistical aspects, transportation, infrastructure, as well as training places and the stadiums that are emerging as venues for the contest.“All the cities left a good impression,” Novella said. “The FIFA delegates left with a favorable perception of how Colombia can respond to an event of such a great magnitude as this,” added the director of Development of the Colombian Football Federation.

The cities where the U20 Women’s World Cup will be played in Colombia

