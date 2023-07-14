the story of Lucía Juárez

Lucía Juárez is a talented singer who left her mark on the popular music of the Córdoba quartet. However, she decided to explore new horizons by harnessing the power of social media. Before we talk about her foray into OnlyFans, let’s review her artistic career for a bit.

In 2019, Lucía was part of the renowned quartet band called the Karavana Quartetera. This group, based in the Villa los Llanos neighborhood, also had the participation of her brother. During that stage, Lucía mentioned that Magui Olave was her vocal reference, and she had Ulises Bueno and Damián Córdoba as her favorite artists.

However, there came a time when he decided to take a different path and embark on a new project that transcended music. It was then that he joined OnlyFans, a platform on which he sells exclusive content to his subscribers. At the same time, he continues to explore his passion for music, combining styles such as cumbia and quartet.

Lucía’s career as a soloist took off at the age of 23, when in 2019 she released her first video clip entitled “Tú me obligastes”. In addition, she made a version of “Entre cuatro paredes” that became a hit on the radio in Córdoba. She even had the opportunity to participate in the program “Pasión de Sábado” (America) in 2021.

Currently, Lucía Juárez, also known as “La Juárez”, continues her path as a soloist. She recently released her latest video clip entitled “Formentera”, a version of the song by Aitana and Nicki Nicole. At the same time, she delved into the OnlyFans platform as a way to generate additional income, while she maintains an active presence on Instagram to share her day-to-day life and keep in touch with her followers.