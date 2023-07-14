Greentech Bike: cult eBike manufacturer VanMoof before the exit?

More popular e-bike manufacturer Van Moof on the brink: Dutch design e-bike company has to suspend e-bike sales. Now there are media reports and speculation that Cowboy’s “Bikey App” could save Vanmoof owners’ e-bikes.

Vanmoof is probably down: “Sales break”

The Dutch e-bike manufacturer VanMoof says it has “temporarily paused” the sale of its pedelecs. The reason given is that the company currently only wants to carry out the production and delivery of existing orders.

In addition, the e-bike manufacturer Vanmoof has started bankruptcy protection proceedings, which is often the start of insolvency. Because the Vanmoof bikes are highly connected, riders are wondering what to do with their bikes.

According to the manufacturer VanMoof, this should not have any impact on the service. A newsletter is offered by the manufacturer to interested parties to be notified when sales will resume.

It has long been speculated that the company is struggling with financial problems.

