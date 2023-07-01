Home » Municipality of Naples – Values ​​beyond the limits in Marechiaro. From ARPAC new analyses, but bathing is not recommended
Municipality of Naples – Values ​​beyond the limits in Marechiaro. From ARPAC new analyses, but bathing is not recommended

by admin

The administration informs the citizens that today ARPAC, following water monitoring activities, has communicated the presence of foamy strips of discrete extension in the Marechiaro area. From the analyzes carried out on a sample located 250 m from the coast and included in the IT015063049006-Marechiaro bathing area, they revealed a concentration of intestinal Enterococci higher than the limits established by Legislative Decree 116/2008 and that the analyzes carried out on the routine point of area subject to bathing on the same day gave a compliant result.

The administration, pending further monitoring results already requested today from ARPAC, advises against bathing in the next few days until further notice which will announce the results of the monitoring.

