Backlash from Players as ‘Metal Gear Solid Master Collection’ Struggles with Keyboard and Mouse Support

Controversy Surrounds “Metal Gear Solid Master Collection” Due to Lack of Keyboard Support on PC

The upcoming re-launch of the “Metal Gear Solid Master Collection” by Konami has sparked backlash from players. The collection includes games that have been transplanted onto various consoles and computer platforms. However, it has been revealed that the PC version of the collection does not support keyboards and mice, requiring players to use a game controller instead.

This announcement has led to dissatisfaction among many fans, as using a game controller may affect their overall gaming experience and satisfaction. Twitter user LordEmmerich commented on the issue, stating, “No keyboard controls it seems. Ahhh… Well, it doesn’t bother me, but it probably will bother a few.” This sentiment was echoed by other players who expressed their concerns and disappointment using the hashtag #MetalGearSolid.

Interestingly, some players noticed last week that the official Steam page for the collection had mentioned that the game “must be played through a controller and does not support other accessories.” This caused further frustration among fans, leading to an online uproar. The backlash prompted Konami to remove the controversial statement from the page. However, to the disappointment of many, the statement quietly reappeared on the page today (June 30), reigniting anger and disappointment once again.

The lack of keyboard support for a PC game in the “Metal Gear Solid Master Collection” is a relatively uncommon production choice. Typically, games released on Steam and other PC platforms are designed to be played using computer accessories, such as keyboards and mice. Most game developers update their games to support these accessories to provide a smoother and more enjoyable gaming experience. This decision by Konami to exclude keyboard support has left players feeling like they are receiving a subpar experience.

Foreign media outlet IGN has reached out to Konami for an official response to address the concerns raised by players. However, as of now, the company has remained silent and has not provided any further explanation or clarification.

The “Metal Gear Solid Master Collection” is scheduled to release on October 24 and will be available on multiple platforms, including PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and Steam. As the release date approaches, fans are hopeful that Konami will address and rectify the keyboard support issue to ensure a more inclusive and satisfying gaming experience for all players.

