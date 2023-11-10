Lutech takes over Eustema, sprint on the digitalisation of the PA

What they have in common is the same vision of innovation, which can be ascribed to their extensive skills in the fields of Artificial Intelligence and Cyber ​​Security, and to the copious investments in Research and Development in the Big Data, Blockchain, Smart City and Agritech areas. Now that Lutecha company specializing in the digital transformation of companies and institutions, supported by Apax Funds, has reached an agreement for the acquisition of Eustema SpA and its subsidiary SoftJam SpAwill be able to accelerate the commitment to leading the digital transformation of Public Administration. The closing will come following obtaining approvals from regulatory bodies.

A perfect integration into Lutech’s IT portfolio with a focus on PA

hold is a company specialized in IT, Cloud, Big Data and AI consultancy and development, with an R&D Center that follows important research projects at national and European level. While SoftJam stands out for key skills in Microsoft Cloud Integration, Modern Workplace, Data & Artificial Intelligence and Cyber ​​Resilience. With a team of approximately 700 highly qualified professionals distributed throughout the national territory, the two IT companies support the growth of businesses in various industrial sectors, with particular focus on Public Administration.

After the acquisition of Atos Italia finalized in March 2023, this operation will guarantee a further strengthening of skills and capabilities of the Lutech Group, extending the offer of services in the areas described. Priority will be given to operational continuity and the optimization of customer services, through effective integration of resources and skills. As specified in the press release issued by the company, the founder and main shareholder of Eustema, Enrico Luciani will reinvest part of the proceeds in Lutech of the transfer.

Lutech strengthens its position in digital transformation

“Together with Eustema and SoftJam, the Lutech Group is once again accelerating its growth and its path as a leader in digital transformation in Italy – states Tullio Pirovano, Executive Chairman of the Lutech Group – Together we accelerate the common commitment to drive the digital transformation of Public Administration. In fact, Eustema boasts a presence for over ten years with the PA and with social security bodies as well as having a large portfolio of opportunities and framework agreements to be activated also thanks to the resources coming from the PNRR. With SoftJam the Lutech Group acquires certified resources and strengthens its presence on services based on Microsoft technology“.

“In our long history we have always favored choices and actions that guarantee Eustema and Softjam a long-term vision. Customer care, respect for collaborators, ethics and continuous innovation are just some of the ingredients we have adopted. Values ​​that – observe Enrico Luciani, President and founder of Eustema – we have found in Lutech, combined with a complementary offering and markets which will certainly accelerate the growth path of the two companies and which have convinced me to reinvest in this new path”.

