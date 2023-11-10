Open relationship: “We have become much closer,” says Svenja Sörensen

For most people, sex outside of a relationship is a clear breach of trust. In an open relationship, however, this is part of the concept. Svenja Sörensen lives such love – and tells how it changed her life.

Svenja Sörensen is married, has a son with her husband – and occasionally meets other people to have sex with them. She lives in an open relationship. The form of relationship has become more popular in recent years and is still associated with many prejudices. To clear this up, Sörensen talks about her life in an open relationship on Instagram, gives coaching for self-determined relationships and recently published a book on the subject. A conversation about the limits of monogamy, planned adventures and the meaning of love.

Access to all STERN PLUS content and articles from the print magazine

Ad-free & can be canceled at any time

Already registered?

Login here

Share this: Facebook

X

