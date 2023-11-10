hosted by wiebke | max giesinger @ simm city | 08.03.2023

“Max Giesinger” focused on the cuddle course at his concert in Simm City – through his music but also through his hanging out in the middle of the audience area!

I have known “Max Giesinger” since 2011 because of his participation in “The Voice”, but he never really caught my attention with his work, either at the casting show or afterwards. Unfortunately, he describes himself as a “cuddly pop musician” and that’s exactly how I always viewed him and his music. radio music to listen to on the side, nothing more. However, a friend of mine has always been a big fan of his music and through her I felt like I already knew the band personally, and so I decided to make a pilgrimage to Simm City that Wednesday evening to finally be able to see his band live.

der support-act „Gregor Hägele“opened the evening alone with his guitar and German-language pop music. He left a real impression on me as he encouraged the crowd to sing along and move their arms. But he especially showed his musical talent with a cover song medley with hits by Lewis Capaldi, Adele and the Princes. At the latest with the song “I am from Austria” he actually sang his way into the hearts of some of those present. great choice for a support act.

and then it was time for “max giesinger“. The stage in the Simm City offered enough space for him and his five band members but also for constantly moving from one side of the stage to the other – at least Max did this sufficiently. From the beginning there was a pleasant feeling, as if I had really known him and the band forever – even though I was just seeing them live for the first time. Max reinforced this feeling of personality when he went into the crowd during the second song and introduced himself personally to some of the people present. During his tour of the hall it became immediately clear: Max likes to talk. and he had a few stories up his sleeve. From his Pokemon card collecting talent to his school days to his first horse rides in Nicaragu – everything was extremely entertaining.

I was a bit amazed when, a little later, another wooden clarinet and another drum kit filled the stage. Here Max finally presented a new song that he had written just a few weeks ago and had not yet been released at the time. Of all the songs of the evening, this was the one I remember most impressively. Max sat alone at the piano, a spotlight was pointed at him… simply magical.

The rest of the songs were of course also nice and more diverse than I expected. Max’s music offered more than just shallow radio noise. Further highlights: I was extremely positively surprised by a song with Latin American rhythms and then there was the game “random song karaoke”: a fan was allowed to pull two pieces of paper with the song title out of the bag and Max first covered a schmaltzy song by Simply Red and then the Rammstein number “Sonne”. max can do more than just radio pop!

For me it was a good concert – Max Giesinger filled the almost two hours with music, of course, but also with a lot of interaction with his fan base. and that was nice!

I like it:

Like Loading…

similar posts

Share this: Facebook

X

