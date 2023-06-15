Nikola Jokić’s speech at the Denver parade | Sport

Nikola Jokić gave a speech in front of a sea of ​​Denver fans and he will remember these words for a long time.

Nikola Jokić thrilled everyone in Denver with his speech at the championship parade. After it is brought in by an armored vehicle from the crowd in which it is shot in the headas and his wifethe Serb gave a speech in front of a huge number of people: “You know I said I didn’t want to stay at the parade. But I really want to stay at the parade. This is the best thing!“, said Jokić and caused a loud reaction from the fans.

“This is incredible. This is something we will all remember for the rest of our lives. And when we see all you people on the street… This is all for you. All for you. Thank you, people,” Somborac said.

