Doctors remove world’s largest kidney stone from man

Doctors remove world’s largest kidney stone from man

According to the Guinness Book of World Records, doctors in Sri Lanka have removed the largest kidney stone to date. The stone was therefore 13.372 centimeters long.

World’s largest kidney stone removed in Sri Lanka

Doctors at the Colombo Army Hospital removed the stone, weighing 801 grams, a good two weeks ago, the Sri Lankan army said. The patient, in his 60s, a former soldier, spoke to local reporters and said he was fine several days after the operation. He recently had a medical examination for pain in the abdominal region.

Kidney stones are deposits that form from insoluble substances in the urine. They can cause severe pain.

